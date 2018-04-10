NMI (NMIH) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of NMI from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

NASDAQ:NMIH traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 170,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,153.07, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.88. NMI has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $21.92.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.32 million. NMI had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. equities analysts expect that NMI will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in NMI by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in NMI by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 208,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 85,775 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

