NN, Inc. (NNBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) will post sales of $169.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for NN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $169.70 million and the lowest is $168.53 million. NN posted sales of $226.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NN will report full year sales of $169.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $665.38 million to $684.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $737.56 million per share, with estimates ranging from $727.00 million to $750.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). NN had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $156.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on NNBR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NN from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Shares of NNBR stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. NN has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $620.55, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 52,592.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc is a diversified industrial company and a global manufacturer of high precision components and assemblies to a range of markets on a global basis. The Company’s operating segments include: the Precision Engineered Products Group and the Autocam Precision Components Group. Precision Engineered Products Group combines materials science capability with engineering and production solutions to design and manufacture a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies and finished devices for the medical, electrical, automotive and aerospace end markets.

