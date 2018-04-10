NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, “NN, Inc. is an independent manufacturer and supplier of high quality, precision steel balls and rollers to both domestic and international anti-friction bearing manufacturers. Precision steel balls and rollers are critical moving parts of anti-friction bearings used in a wide variety of automotive, industrial and other applications. NN also manufacturers a full line of precision injection molded components serving the bearing, automotive, instrumentation, fiber optic and consumer hardware markets. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NN from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of NN from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NN from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NN presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of NN stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,515. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. NN has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $620.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.80.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). NN had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $156.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that NN will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in NN by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NN by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 152,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NN by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NN by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in NN by 45.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/nn-nnbr-cut-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated-updated.html.

About NN

NN, Inc is a diversified industrial company and a global manufacturer of high precision components and assemblies to a range of markets on a global basis. The Company’s operating segments include: the Precision Engineered Products Group and the Autocam Precision Components Group. Precision Engineered Products Group combines materials science capability with engineering and production solutions to design and manufacture a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies and finished devices for the medical, electrical, automotive and aerospace end markets.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NN (NNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.