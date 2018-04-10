Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of NOAH traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.58. The stock had a trading volume of 212,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,840. The firm has a market cap of $2,701.82, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 2.57. Noah has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $55.50.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.99 million during the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 30.77% and a return on equity of 18.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOAH. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Noah during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Noah during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Noah during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noah in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noah in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited is a wealth management service provider with a focus on global wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in China. The Company operates through three segments: wealth management, asset management and Internet finance. It also provides Internet finance services to clients in China.

