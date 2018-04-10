Nobilis Health (HLTH) Holdings Cut by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 461,492 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 37,141 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.59% of Nobilis Health worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, National Investment Services Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Nobilis Health by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI now owns 298,381 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 169,955 shares during the last quarter.

HLTH opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. Nobilis Health has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.10.

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The healthcare company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nobilis Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Nobilis Health Profile

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

