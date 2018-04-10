Townsquare Media’s (NYSE:TSQ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Noble Financial

Noble Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TSQ. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens set a $9.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Townsquare Media presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.80.

TSQ stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $7.84. 38,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,683. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.20, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $114.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.61 million. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. equities research analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 61,401 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 46,919 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 214,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 78,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 120,796 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 207,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through two segments, Local Marketing Solutions and Entertainment. The Local Marketing Solutions segment provides broadcast and digital solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

