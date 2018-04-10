Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $626,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,338,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,421,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price objective on Seattle Genetics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other news, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 18,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $973,802.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 3,846,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $199,999,956.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,953 shares of company stock worth $3,833,188. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $51.69. 655,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,084. Seattle Genetics has a one year low of $45.31 and a one year high of $71.32. The firm has a market cap of $7,919.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.74 and a beta of 1.84.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. analysts predict that Seattle Genetics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/nomura-asset-management-co-ltd-boosts-holdings-in-seattle-genetics-inc-sgen-updated-updated-updated.html.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.