Signet Jewelers (SIG) Given a $45.00 Price Target at Nomura

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) has been given a $45.00 price target by analysts at Nomura in a report issued on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SIG. Wells Fargo lowered Signet Jewelers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Signet Jewelers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Vetr lowered Signet Jewelers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.72 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.45.

Shares of SIG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,440,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,524. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $77.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2,265.11, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.02. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman bought 90,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.31 per share, with a total value of $4,999,913.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,438.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth about $77,095,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1,105.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,302,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,187 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth about $47,013,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 998.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 528,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,873,000 after acquiring an additional 480,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 906,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,277,000 after acquiring an additional 420,413 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands.

