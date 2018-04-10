Norbord (OSB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, April 2nd.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OSB. Zacks Investment Research cut Norbord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Bank of America set a $31.00 price objective on Norbord and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Norbord from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of OSB opened at $39.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Norbord has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $41.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3,328.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.64.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Norbord had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Norbord will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Norbord during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Norbord during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Norbord by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Norbord during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Norbord during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

