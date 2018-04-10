Nordex (NDX1) Given a €5.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs set a €5.00 ($6.17) price objective on Nordex (ETR:NDX1) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NDX1. Main First Bank set a €8.50 ($10.49) price objective on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($12.35) price objective on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Independent Research set a €7.50 ($9.26) price objective on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Commerzbank set a €9.00 ($11.11) price objective on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Macquarie set a €7.10 ($8.77) price objective on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €8.23 ($10.16).

NDX1 opened at €9.44 ($11.65) on Friday. Nordex has a twelve month low of €7.09 ($8.75) and a twelve month high of €14.35 ($17.72).

About Nordex

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes wind power systems worldwide. It offers various wind turbines comprising N131 with 3 megawatt (MW) capacity for average wind speeds; N117 with 3 MW capacity for medium wind speeds; N100 with 3.3 MW capacity for strong-wind locations; N117 with 2.4 MW capacity for low-wind sites; N100 with 2.5 MW capacity for use in medium and low wind conditions; and N90 with 2.5 MW capacity used at strong-wind sites.

