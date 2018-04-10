Analyzing Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) & The Competition

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE: NAT) is one of 24 public companies in the “Water transportation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Nordic American Tanker to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.7% of Nordic American Tanker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nordic American Tanker and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nordic American Tanker $154.68 million -$75.50 million -2.76 Nordic American Tanker Competitors $2.48 billion $323.25 million -1.48

Nordic American Tanker’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nordic American Tanker. Nordic American Tanker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Nordic American Tanker and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordic American Tanker -48.82% -9.01% -5.72% Nordic American Tanker Competitors -0.68% 4.01% 1.63%

Dividends

Nordic American Tanker pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Nordic American Tanker pays out -16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Water transportation” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.1% and pay out 74.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Nordic American Tanker is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Nordic American Tanker has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nordic American Tanker’s rivals have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nordic American Tanker and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordic American Tanker 2 4 1 0 1.86 Nordic American Tanker Competitors 238 767 1134 37 2.45

Nordic American Tanker presently has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 40.31%. As a group, “Water transportation” companies have a potential upside of 16.35%. Given Nordic American Tanker’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nordic American Tanker is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Nordic American Tanker rivals beat Nordic American Tanker on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited is an international tanker company. The Company owns approximately 26 vessels, including approximately two new buildings under construction, of approximately 156,000 deadweight tonnage (dwt) each. The Company’s Suezmaxes tankers can carry over one million barrels of oil. The vessels in the Company’s fleet are homogenous and interchangeable. The Company’s vessels are employed in the spot market. The Company’s vessels include Nordic Harrier, Nordic Hawk, Nordic Hunter, Nordic Voyager, Nordic Fighter, Nordic Freedom, Nordic Discovery, Nordic Saturn, Nordic Jupiter, Nordic Moon, Nordic Apollo, Nordic Cosmos, Nordic Sprite, Nordic Mistral, Nordic Passat, Nordic Vega, Nordic Breeze, Nordic Zenith, Nordic Sprinter, Nordic Skier and Nordic Light.

