Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.33% of Nordstrom worth $25,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 233.6% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 284,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after acquiring an additional 199,339 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 26.8% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after acquiring an additional 168,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Nordstrom by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 238,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. 58.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JWN stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,408. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,021.01, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.04). Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 60.72%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JWN shares. Robert W. Baird set a $49.00 target price on Nordstrom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $45.00 price target on Nordstrom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.92.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc is a fashion specialty retailer in the United States. The Company’s segments include Retail and Credit. As of March 20, 2017, the Company operated 344 the United States stores located in 40 states as well as an e-commerce business. The Company also offers its customers a variety of payment products and services, including credit and debit cards.

