California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,933 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Nordstrom worth $9,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Nordstrom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 542,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $702,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 916,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,427,000 after purchasing an additional 210,374 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Nordstrom by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 558,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,466,000 after purchasing an additional 42,314 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 187,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 109,913 shares during the period. 58.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray set a $45.00 price target on Nordstrom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $49.00 target price on Nordstrom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.92.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8,021.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $54.00.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 60.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc is a fashion specialty retailer in the United States. The Company’s segments include Retail and Credit. As of March 20, 2017, the Company operated 344 the United States stores located in 40 states as well as an e-commerce business. The Company also offers its customers a variety of payment products and services, including credit and debit cards.

