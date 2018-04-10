Nordstrom (JWN) & Its Peers Critical Survey

Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) is one of 14 public companies in the “Family clothing stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Nordstrom to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Nordstrom pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Nordstrom pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Family clothing stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 37.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nordstrom and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordstrom 1 13 5 0 2.21 Nordstrom Competitors 363 1819 1817 44 2.38

Nordstrom currently has a consensus target price of $49.31, indicating a potential upside of 1.34%. As a group, “Family clothing stores” companies have a potential downside of 1.58%. Given Nordstrom’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nordstrom is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Nordstrom and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordstrom 2.86% 60.72% 6.20% Nordstrom Competitors 4.10% 17.57% 7.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nordstrom and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nordstrom $15.14 billion $437.00 million 16.44 Nordstrom Competitors $8.05 billion $540.81 million 44.47

Nordstrom has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Nordstrom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Nordstrom has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nordstrom’s competitors have a beta of 0.63, suggesting that their average share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.8% of Nordstrom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of shares of all “Family clothing stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Nordstrom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Family clothing stores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nordstrom competitors beat Nordstrom on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc. is a fashion specialty retailer in the United States. The Company’s segments include Retail and Credit. As of March 20, 2017, the Company operated 344 the United States stores located in 40 states as well as an e-commerce business. The Company also offers its customers a variety of payment products and services, including credit and debit cards. As of March 20, 2017, the Retail segment included its 117 Nordstrom-branded full-line stores in the United States and Nordstrom.com, 216 off-price Nordstrom Rack stores, five Canada full-line stores, Nordstromrack.com/HauteLook, seven Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com, two Jeffrey boutiques and two clearance stores that operate under the name Last Chance. The Company, through Credit segment, allows its customers to access a range of payment products and services, including a Nordstrom-branded private label card, approximately two Nordstrom-branded Visa credit cards and a debit card for Nordstrom purchases.

