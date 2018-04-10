Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $701,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Beach Investment Management LLC. bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $2,588,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in Chevron by 6.8% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 35,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.3% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 39,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Chevron by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,789,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,069,000 after acquiring an additional 30,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. grew its position in Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 7,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $115.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $219,220.64, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $102.55 and a twelve month high of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $37.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.43 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Vetr raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.35 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.79.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

