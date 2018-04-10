Nortech Systems (NSYS) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nortech Systems earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the electronics maker an impact score of 48.5554072096128 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ NSYS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.05. 6,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,238. Nortech Systems has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated is an electronic manufacturing services (EMS) company. The Company offers a range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support, including project management, design, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

