North American Energy Partners, Inc. (TSE:NOA) Insider North American Energy Partners Acquires 7,500 Shares

North American Energy Partners, Inc. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Energy Partners acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,950.00.

North American Energy Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 9th, North American Energy Partners purchased 155,900 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,091,300.00.

On Thursday, April 5th, North American Energy Partners purchased 252,100 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,802,515.00.

On Thursday, March 29th, North American Energy Partners purchased 10,700 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,225.00.

On Tuesday, April 3rd, North American Energy Partners purchased 8,200 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,924.00.

On Monday, March 26th, North American Energy Partners purchased 107,700 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$754,977.00.

On Wednesday, March 21st, North American Energy Partners acquired 8,600 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,060.00.

On Thursday, March 8th, North American Energy Partners acquired 800 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,008.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, North American Energy Partners acquired 177,000 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,113,330.00.

Shares of NOA stock traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.45. 3,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,344. North American Energy Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.52 and a 1-year high of C$7.48.

North American Energy Partners (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). North American Energy Partners had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of C$82.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$75.70 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOA shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on North American Energy Partners from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of North American Energy Partners from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of North American Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 5th.

North American Energy Partners Company Profile

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

