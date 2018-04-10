North American Energy Partners (NYSE:NOA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of North American Energy Partners (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOA. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of North American Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut North American Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of NOA opened at $5.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 0.43. North American Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

North American Energy Partners (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). North American Energy Partners had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $64.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.05 million. research analysts anticipate that North American Energy Partners will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0159 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from North American Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 5th. North American Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other North American Energy Partners news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 54,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $287,559.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 98,039 shares of company stock valued at $512,168 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of North American Energy Partners by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of North American Energy Partners by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 61,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 24,043 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in North American Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in North American Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in North American Energy Partners by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 150,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 100,698 shares during the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About North American Energy Partners

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

