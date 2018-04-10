North American Energy Partners (NOA) Hits New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

North American Energy Partners, Inc. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as C$7.76 and last traded at C$7.51, with a volume of 16415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.28.

Specifically, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 12,000 shares of North American Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.17, for a total value of C$86,040.00. Also, insider Joseph Charles Lambert acquired 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.20 per share, with a total value of C$36,580.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 739,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,619 and have sold 42,329 shares valued at $298,522.

NOA has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on North American Energy Partners from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on North American Energy Partners from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “top pick” rating on shares of North American Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, April 5th.

North American Energy Partners (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$82.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$75.70 million. North American Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.99%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “North American Energy Partners (NOA) Hits New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/north-american-energy-partners-noa-hits-new-1-year-high-on-insider-buying-activity.html.

North American Energy Partners Company Profile

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

Receive News & Ratings for North American Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.