Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Northrop Grumman (NOC) Share Price

Media coverage about Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Northrop Grumman earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the aerospace company an impact score of 45.5454640275989 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $346.74. 1,037,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $61,230.09, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $238.22 and a 12-month high of $360.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 37.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

Several research firms have commented on NOC. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $389.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.30, for a total value of $555,542.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,661.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Denise M. Peppard sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.12, for a total transaction of $850,869.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,939,988.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,299 shares of company stock worth $3,220,228. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Northrop Grumman (NOC) Share Price” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/northrop-grumman-noc-receiving-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-analysis-shows-updated.html.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation is a global security company. The Company provides products, systems and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike, and logistics and modernization. The Company’s segments include Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems and Technology Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.