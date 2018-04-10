Northwest Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,742 PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP opened at $109.38 on Tuesday. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $105.94 and a 52 week high of $122.51. The firm has a market cap of $155,145.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 61.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.57%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.04.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

