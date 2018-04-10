Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $14,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 395.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCLH opened at $53.03 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $46.96 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NCLH. Zacks Investment Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. BidaskClub raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $546,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

