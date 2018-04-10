Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.08

News articles about Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Norwegian Cruise Line earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.3774841064375 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. BidaskClub raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.

NCLH stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.98. 2,153,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,832. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $46.96 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $546,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

