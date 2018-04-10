Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.50 Million Stake in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Novanta worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOVT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Novanta by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,302,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,139,000 after purchasing an additional 467,585 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Novanta by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Novanta by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NOVT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

Shares of NOVT opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,766.18, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.93. Novanta Inc has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $146.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.35 million. Novanta had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,764 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $498,058.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,394 shares of company stock worth $1,480,917. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, formerly GSI Group Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems. The Company’s segments are Photonics, Vision and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures and markets photonics-based solutions, including carbon dioxide (CO2) laser sources, laser scanning and laser beam delivery products, to customers around the world.

