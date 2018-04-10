Novavax (NVAX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NVAX. Citigroup increased their target price on Novavax from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Ladenburg Thalmann restated a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on Novavax and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Chardan Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray raised their price objective on Novavax to $2.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.43.

NASDAQ NVAX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.10. 5,158,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,166,673. The company has a market capitalization of $694.36, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.12. Novavax has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $2.75.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Novavax will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 11,061.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,124,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 446,318 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,443,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 217,995 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

