Novelion Therapeutics (NVLN) Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Novelion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVLN) (TSE:QLT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 91.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novelion Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novelion Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd.

Shares of NVLN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 27,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Novelion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $61.35, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare Value Capital LLC raised its position in Novelion Therapeutics by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 118,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Novelion Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 690,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in Novelion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $925,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Novelion Therapeutics by 424.3% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 109,883 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Novelion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,251,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Novelion Therapeutics Company Profile

Novelion Therapeutics Inc, formerly QLT Inc, is a Canada-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in development of new standards of care for individuals living with rare diseases. The Company is focused on advancing its portfolio of rare disease therapies by investing in science and clinical development.

