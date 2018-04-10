NRG Yield, Inc. Class C (NYSE:NYLD) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of NRG Yield, Inc. Class C (NYSE:NYLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, April 2nd.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NRG Yield, Inc. Class C from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of NRG Yield, Inc. Class C from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NRG Yield, Inc. Class C from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NRG Yield, Inc. Class C currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Shares of NYLD traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 431,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,568. The firm has a market cap of $3,187.66, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.18. NRG Yield, Inc. Class C has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

NRG Yield, Inc. Class C (NYSE:NYLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.92 million. NRG Yield, Inc. Class C had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. equities analysts anticipate that NRG Yield, Inc. Class C will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. This is an increase from NRG Yield, Inc. Class C’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. NRG Yield, Inc. Class C’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.91%.

In other news, insider Christopher S. Sotos bought 6,200 shares of NRG Yield, Inc. Class C stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $100,192.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,256. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of NRG Yield, Inc. Class C in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Yield, Inc. Class C by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Yield, Inc. Class C in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NRG Yield, Inc. Class C in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Yield, Inc. Class C in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Yield, Inc. Class C

NRG Yield, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW). The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,319 net MW thermal equivalents, and electric generation capacity of 123 net MW.

