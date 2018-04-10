NTT Docomo (NYSE:DCM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NTT Docomo (NYSE:DCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NTT DoCoMo is the world’s leading mobile communications company. The company provides a wide variety of leading-edge mobile multimedia services. These include i-mode, the world’s most popular mobile Internet service, which provides e-mail and Internet access, and FOMA, launched in 2001 as the world’s first 3G mobile service. The company is expanding its global reach through strategic joint ventures and other alliances with mobile and multimedia service providers in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and North America. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DCM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NTT Docomo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of NTT Docomo in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of NTT Docomo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

NYSE DCM opened at $26.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $96,689.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.10. NTT Docomo has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $26.33.

NTT Docomo (NYSE:DCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. NTT Docomo had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter. research analysts forecast that NTT Docomo will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NTT Docomo by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NTT Docomo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NTT Docomo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NTT Docomo in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of NTT Docomo in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DOCOMO) is a mobile telecommunications carrier. The Company operates through three segments: telecommunications business, smart life business and other businesses. The telecommunications business segment includes mobile phone services (long-term evolution (LTE) (Xi) services and freedom of mobile multimedia access (FOMA) services), optical-fiber broadband service, satellite mobile communications services, international services and equipment sales related to these services.

