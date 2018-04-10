Nuls (CRYPTO:NULS) Market Capitalization Achieves $73.48 Million

Nuls (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Nuls has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nuls has a total market capitalization of $73.48 million and approximately $6.61 million worth of Nuls was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuls token can now be bought for about $1.84 or 0.00027198 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta, Bit-Z, Binance and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002940 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00754137 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00179722 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00038956 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00061212 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Nuls Token Profile

Nuls launched on September 1st, 2017. Nuls’ total supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Nuls’ official Twitter account is @nulsservice. The Reddit community for Nuls is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nuls is steemit.com/@nuls. Nuls’ official website is nuls.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls is an open-source platform that will provide to the network members development tools for their projects. The Nuls' team main goal is to create a community-driven development based on the consensus mechanism proof-of-credit and modular architecture. Nuls token in an ERC-20 token that will be used to support Nuls-based applications, pay for application cost, exchange for assets, support Nuls development, and pay transaction fees just to name a few. “

Nuls Token Trading

Nuls can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, EtherDelta, Binance, Coinbene and Bit-Z. It is not presently possible to purchase Nuls directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuls must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuls using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.