Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) Price Up 3.4% This Week

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $16.51 million and approximately $386,745.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for about $12.20 or 0.00180641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, EtherDelta and CryptoDerivatives.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002953 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00746768 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00179891 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00039381 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00062727 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 2,353,908 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,353,908 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, ” Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Bittrex and CryptoDerivatives. It is not currently possible to buy Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

