Numis Securities Boosts Learning Technologies Gr (LON:LTG) Price Target to GBX 101

Learning Technologies Gr (LON:LTG) had its price target boosted by Numis Securities from GBX 90 ($1.27) to GBX 101 ($1.43) in a research note released on Monday, March 19th. Numis Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Learning Technologies Gr from GBX 75 ($1.06) to GBX 80 ($1.13) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

LTG stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 85.60 ($1.21). 255,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,947. Learning Technologies Gr has a 1-year low of GBX 37.50 ($0.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 88 ($1.24).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be given a GBX 0.21 ($0.00) dividend. This is a positive change from Learning Technologies Gr’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%.

In other news, insider Piers Lea sold 3,000,000 shares of Learning Technologies Gr stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 75 ($1.06), for a total value of £2,250,000 ($3,180,212.01).

About Learning Technologies Gr

Learning Technologies Group plc provides various e-learning services and technologies to corporate and government clients in the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as operates employee benefit trust.

