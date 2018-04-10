PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 255 at Numis Securities

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) had its price target cut by analysts at Numis Securities from GBX 325 ($4.59) to GBX 255 ($3.60) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.53% from the stock’s current price.

PZC has been the subject of several other research reports. Investec reduced their price objective on PZ Cussons from GBX 374 ($5.29) to GBX 309 ($4.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of PZC traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 226.60 ($3.20). 189,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,325. PZ Cussons has a 52 week low of GBX 199.70 ($2.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 367.80 ($5.20).

About PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures and distributes personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products worldwide. It offers personal care products, including bar soaps, liquid hand washes, shower gels, and skincare and haircare products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, and Being by Sanctuary Spa brands; dish care products under the Morning Fresh brand name, as well as beauty care products; and laundry soaps, and bulk and packaged washing powders under the Canoe and Zip brands, as well as fragrances.

