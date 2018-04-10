OneSavings Bank (OSB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th. They presently have a GBX 398 ($5.63) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on OneSavings Bank from GBX 460 ($6.50) to GBX 490 ($6.93) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($7.07) target price on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 482 ($6.81) price target on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 471.27 ($6.66).

OneSavings Bank stock traded up GBX 10.60 ($0.15) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 376.20 ($5.32). The stock had a trading volume of 697,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,038. OneSavings Bank has a one year low of GBX 361.70 ($5.11) and a one year high of GBX 477.97 ($6.76).

OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported GBX 51.10 ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 48.40 ($0.68) by GBX 2.70 ($0.04). OneSavings Bank had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 50.47%. The business had revenue of £245.40 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider April Talintyre sold 84,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 219 ($3.10), for a total value of £184,689.27 ($261,044.90).

About OneSavings Bank

OneSavings Bank plc (OSB) is a United Kingdom-based lending and retail savings company. The Company operates through three segments: Buy-to-Let/SME, Residential Mortgages and Personal Loans. The Company provides Buy-to-Let mortgages secured on residential property held for investment purposes by experienced and professional landlords and commercial mortgages secured on commercial and semicommercial properties held for investment purposes or for owner occupation.

