Sudheesh Nair Vadakkedath Sells 40,000 Shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) President Sudheesh Nair Vadakkedath sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,931,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sudheesh Nair Vadakkedath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 19th, Sudheesh Nair Vadakkedath sold 40,000 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $2,094,800.00.

On Monday, March 5th, Sudheesh Nair Vadakkedath sold 40,000 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $1,549,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Sudheesh Nair Vadakkedath sold 40,000 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Sudheesh Nair Vadakkedath sold 40,000 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $1,214,000.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Sudheesh Nair Vadakkedath sold 40,000 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $1,420,800.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Sudheesh Nair Vadakkedath sold 40,000 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $1,474,800.00.

Shares of Nutanix stock traded up $2.77 on Tuesday, reaching $52.30. 4,689,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,605,567. Nutanix Inc has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8,189.11, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 196.67%. The firm had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Nutanix Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Vetr lowered shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.98 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 1,837.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 30,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares during the period. 43.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc is a United States-based company, which provides an enterprise cloud platform that converges silos of server, virtualization and storage into an integrated solution. The Company’s enterprise cloud platform connects to public cloud services. It has operations in the United States; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Asia-Pacific, and Other Americas.

