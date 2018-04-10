Nuveen Municipal High Income O (NYSE:NMZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Municipal High Income O (NYSE:NMZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income O has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:NMZ traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $12.56. The company had a trading volume of 90,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,475. Nuveen Municipal High Income O has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $13.91.

Nuveen Municipal High Income O Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities or certain territories in the United States.

