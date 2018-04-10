Nuveen New York Municipal Valu (NYSE:NNY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York Municipal Valu (NYSE:NNY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Valu has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:NNY traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 18,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,496. Nuveen New York Municipal Valu has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

Nuveen New York Municipal Valu Company Profile

There is no company description available for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund.

