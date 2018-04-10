Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:JPC traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 318,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,075. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund, formerly Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is high current income; and its secondary objective is total return. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in preferred securities and up to 20% opportunistically over the market cycle in other types of securities, primarily income-oriented securities, such as corporate and taxable municipal debt, and common equity.

