Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.106 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:JSD traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 33,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,814. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $18.41.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The Fund invests primarily in a portfolio of below investment grade adjustable rate corporate debt instruments, including senior secured loans, second lien loans and other adjustable rate corporate debt instruments.

