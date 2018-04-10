NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in a research report report published on Thursday, March 15th, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $127.50 price objective on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Group reissued a hold rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $127.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.12.

NXPI traded up $2.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,659,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.77. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $103.16 and a 1 year high of $125.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $39,082.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.78.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.45. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,582 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 868,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $98,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,755 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,358 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,985,000 after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/nxp-semiconductors-nxpi-now-covered-by-deutsche-bank-updated-updated-updated.html.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. It offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; and in-vehicle networking products, two-way secure entry products, and various sensors and microcontrollers, as well as power management solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.