Nyancoin (NYAN) Trading Up 3% This Week

Nyancoin (CURRENCY:NYAN) traded up 20.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Nyancoin has a total market cap of $437,140.00 and approximately $309.00 worth of Nyancoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nyancoin has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Nyancoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005929 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000131 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00001147 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001938 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009120 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003816 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Nyancoin Coin Profile

NYAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 6th, 2014. Nyancoin’s total supply is 318,929,301 coins. Nyancoin’s official Twitter account is @Nyan_Coin. Nyancoin’s official website is www.nyancoin.info.

Nyancoin Coin Trading

Nyancoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Nyancoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyancoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyancoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

