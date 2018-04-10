Financial Survey: Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) versus Its Competitors

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ: OCSL) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Oaktree Specialty Lending to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.5% of Oaktree Specialty Lending shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of shares of all “Personal credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Oaktree Specialty Lending shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Personal credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Oaktree Specialty Lending pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Oaktree Specialty Lending pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Personal credit institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 43.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Oaktree Specialty Lending and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Specialty Lending 0 4 3 0 2.43 Oaktree Specialty Lending Competitors 103 430 668 53 2.54

Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus price target of $5.42, suggesting a potential upside of 24.81%. As a group, “Personal credit institutions” companies have a potential downside of 8.74%. Given Oaktree Specialty Lending’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oaktree Specialty Lending is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Oaktree Specialty Lending has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oaktree Specialty Lending’s competitors have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oaktree Specialty Lending and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Specialty Lending -95.68% 6.74% 3.58% Oaktree Specialty Lending Competitors -25.13% 6.42% -3.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oaktree Specialty Lending and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Specialty Lending $177.96 million -$196.96 million 8.51 Oaktree Specialty Lending Competitors $2.24 billion $316.79 million 11.88

Oaktree Specialty Lending’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Oaktree Specialty Lending. Oaktree Specialty Lending is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Oaktree Specialty Lending competitors beat Oaktree Specialty Lending on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly Fifth Street Finance Corp., is a specialty finance company. The Company is focused on providing customized one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The Company provides companies with flexible financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans, and preferred equity. The company acts as a business development company. The Company serves various industries, including Internet software and services, healthcare services, multi-sector holdings, advertising, healthcare equipment, pharmaceuticals, construction and engineering, research and consulting services, and industrial machinery. The Company’s investment advisor is Oaktree Capital Management, L.P.

