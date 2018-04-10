Oasis Midstream Partners’ Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 20th (NYSE:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners’ (NYSE:OMP) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, March 20th. Oasis Midstream Partners had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on September 21st. The total size of the offering was $127,500,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OMP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

OMP traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,737. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Oasis Midstream Partners has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $475.67 and a PE ratio of 40.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $1,519,000. Castleton Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Castleton Investment Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,372,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,927,000 after purchasing an additional 41,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 435,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/oasis-midstream-partners-lps-lock-up-period-to-expire-tomorrow-nyseomp-updated-updated-updated.html.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It is involved in various activities, including natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage; gathering, transportation, gathering and disposal of produced and flow back water; freshwater distribution; and supply and distribution of fracwater and flushwater.

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.