Mark Richardson Buys 26 Shares of Ocado (LON:OCDO) Stock

Ocado (LON:OCDO) insider Mark Richardson acquired 26 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 578 ($8.17) per share, for a total transaction of £150.28 ($212.41).

OCDO stock traded up GBX 6.60 ($0.09) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 527 ($7.45). 1,353,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,000. Ocado has a 52-week low of GBX 233.10 ($3.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 603.20 ($8.53).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($8.06) target price on shares of Ocado in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Ocado to an “add” rating and set a GBX 650 ($9.19) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.83) target price on shares of Ocado in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs lowered their price objective on shares of Ocado from GBX 560 ($7.92) to GBX 540 ($7.63) and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocado currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 410.21 ($5.80).

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/ocado-group-plc-ocdo-insider-purchases-150-28-in-stock-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Ocado

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a specialty pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store. The company also engages in the development and monetization of intellectual property and technology used for the online retailing, logistics, and distribution of grocery and consumer goods.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.