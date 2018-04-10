Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Occidental Petroleum earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.0364236370778 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.24.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,517,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,178,722. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $57.20 and a 52-week high of $78.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $51,670.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 346.07%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

