OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to post $58.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.30 million and the lowest is $57.18 million. OceanFirst Financial reported sales of $47.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year sales of $58.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $270.97 million to $278.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $300.92 million per share, with estimates ranging from $294.23 million to $307.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $49.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.52 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 9.48%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

In related news, Director Steven E. Brady sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $520,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph R. Iantosca sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,505 shares of company stock worth $692,237 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,115 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $55,574,000 after buying an additional 62,527 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,540,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,437,000 after buying an additional 178,363 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,444,064 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,907,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,442,218 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,647,000 after buying an additional 97,697 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 815,555 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,408,000 after buying an additional 325,381 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,255.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.53. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $29.46.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

