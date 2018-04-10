OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, March 16th.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OCFC. ValuEngine upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.83.

Shares of OCFC stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,872. The firm has a market cap of $1,255.33, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.53. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $49.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.52 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 19.67%. equities analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven E. Brady sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $520,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph R. Iantosca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,505 shares of company stock valued at $692,237 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,115 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $55,574,000 after buying an additional 62,527 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,540,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,437,000 after purchasing an additional 178,363 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,444,064 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 7.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,442,218 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,647,000 after purchasing an additional 97,697 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 815,555 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,408,000 after purchasing an additional 325,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

