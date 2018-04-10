Ocwen (OCN) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocwen (NYSE:OCN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, March 17th.

OCN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,173. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. Ocwen has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $578.78, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Ocwen (NYSE:OCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. Ocwen had a negative return on equity of 20.31% and a negative net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $276.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Ocwen will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Leon G. Cooperman acquired 494,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,562,490.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leon G. Cooperman acquired 445,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,426,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,517,551 shares of company stock worth $4,985,671. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ocwen by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 109,227 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Ocwen in the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Ocwen in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Deer Park Road Corp bought a new position in Ocwen in the 4th quarter worth about $39,723,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ocwen by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 886,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 46,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ocwen (OCN) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/ocwen-ocn-rating-increased-to-hold-at-valuengine-updated-updated-updated.html.

Ocwen Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.