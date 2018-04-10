Ocwen (OCN) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Ocwen (NYSE:OCN) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ocwen earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.3421397444933 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ocwen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Shares of Ocwen stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,173. The stock has a market cap of $578.78, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. Ocwen has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $5.55.

Ocwen (NYSE:OCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $276.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.00 million. Ocwen had a negative return on equity of 20.31% and a negative net margin of 10.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. analysts expect that Ocwen will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Leon G. Cooperman bought 494,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,562,490.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Leon G. Cooperman bought 29,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $103,321.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,517,551 shares of company stock valued at $4,985,671. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/ocwen-ocn-receiving-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-analysis-shows-updated-updated-updated.html.

Ocwen Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.