Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been given a €122.00 ($150.62) price objective by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf in a research report issued on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a €135.00 ($166.67) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. equinet set a €110.00 ($135.80) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($133.33) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. UBS set a €130.00 ($160.49) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup set a €112.00 ($138.27) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €118.71 ($146.56).

Shares of RHM stock traded up €1.65 ($2.04) on Friday, hitting €118.15 ($145.86). The company had a trading volume of 157,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €71.11 ($87.79) and a twelve month high of €116.80 ($144.20).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Rheinmetall (RHM) Given a €122.00 Price Target at Oddo Bhf” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/oddo-bhf-analysts-give-rheinmetall-rhm-a-122-00-price-target-updated-updated-updated.html.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.