Odyssey (OCN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13.01 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Odyssey has a market cap of $17.20 million and $13.01 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002920 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00761684 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014712 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00039335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00175338 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00067546 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Odyssey is www.ocoin.sg.

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is not currently possible to purchase Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

